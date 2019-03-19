All apartments in Crowley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

544 Anchor Way

544 Anchor Way · No Longer Available
Location

544 Anchor Way, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile flooring on kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, wood edge trim. Kitchen feature Oak cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Foyer opens into combined formals. Spacious master master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath offers dual sink vanity with garden tun and separate shower. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY HAS COMMUNITY POOL, SPRAY PARK & PLAYGROUND! *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Anchor Way have any available units?
544 Anchor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 544 Anchor Way have?
Some of 544 Anchor Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Anchor Way currently offering any rent specials?
544 Anchor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Anchor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Anchor Way is pet friendly.
Does 544 Anchor Way offer parking?
Yes, 544 Anchor Way offers parking.
Does 544 Anchor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Anchor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Anchor Way have a pool?
Yes, 544 Anchor Way has a pool.
Does 544 Anchor Way have accessible units?
No, 544 Anchor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Anchor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Anchor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Anchor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Anchor Way does not have units with air conditioning.

