544 Anchor Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile flooring on kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, wood edge trim. Kitchen feature Oak cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Foyer opens into combined formals. Spacious master master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath offers dual sink vanity with garden tun and separate shower. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY HAS COMMUNITY POOL, SPRAY PARK & PLAYGROUND! *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.