544 Anchor Way

Amenities
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile flooring on kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, wood edge trim. Kitchen feature Oak cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Foyer opens into combined formals. Spacious master master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath offers dual sink vanity with garden tun and separate shower. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY HAS COMMUNITY POOL, SPRAY PARK & PLAYGROUND! *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.