All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 521 Canoe Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
521 Canoe Way
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

521 Canoe Way

521 Canoe Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

521 Canoe Way, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This newly built home in Creekside has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet and counter top space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Canoe Way have any available units?
521 Canoe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 521 Canoe Way have?
Some of 521 Canoe Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Canoe Way currently offering any rent specials?
521 Canoe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Canoe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Canoe Way is pet friendly.
Does 521 Canoe Way offer parking?
No, 521 Canoe Way does not offer parking.
Does 521 Canoe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Canoe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Canoe Way have a pool?
No, 521 Canoe Way does not have a pool.
Does 521 Canoe Way have accessible units?
No, 521 Canoe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Canoe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Canoe Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Canoe Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Canoe Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary