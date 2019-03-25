496 Brookbank Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous 2/2/2 is conveniently located within walking distance to Elementary school, 9th grade Campus, and Crowley High. With brand new wood like plank flooring in living and kitchen and bathrooms. The open concept floor plan features a large living room which is open to both the dining and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinet finishes and stunning Dallas White granite countertops and stainless under mount sink. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard. Rent includes access to community pool and walking rails. Library and rec center near by, with bike trails.

Easy access to 20, Chisholm trail,35 and downtown Fort Worth. Must See.

