Crowley, TX
496 Brookbank Drive
496 Brookbank Drive

496 Brookbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

496 Brookbank Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2/2/2 is conveniently located within walking distance to Elementary school, 9th grade Campus, and Crowley High. With brand new wood like plank flooring in living and kitchen and bathrooms. The open concept floor plan features a large living room which is open to both the dining and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinet finishes and stunning Dallas White granite countertops and stainless under mount sink. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard. Rent includes access to community pool and walking rails. Library and rec center near by, with bike trails.
Easy access to 20, Chisholm trail,35 and downtown Fort Worth. Must See.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 Brookbank Drive have any available units?
496 Brookbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 496 Brookbank Drive have?
Some of 496 Brookbank Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 Brookbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
496 Brookbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 Brookbank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 496 Brookbank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 496 Brookbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 496 Brookbank Drive offers parking.
Does 496 Brookbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 Brookbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 Brookbank Drive have a pool?
Yes, 496 Brookbank Drive has a pool.
Does 496 Brookbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 496 Brookbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 496 Brookbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 496 Brookbank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 496 Brookbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 496 Brookbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

