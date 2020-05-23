IMMEDIATE Move in!!!!!!! This is a ground floor unit that has plenty of room. Enjoy this three bedroom unit for the same price as a one bedroom apartment. The kitchen is fully equipped and ready for action. Master bedroom in the back and includes bathroom. Full size washer and dryer connection in hallway. Ceiling fans. No carpet. Kitchen includes a Refrigerator! Designated parking spot. Schedule your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 S Magnolia Street have any available units?
304 S Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 304 S Magnolia Street have?
Some of 304 S Magnolia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 S Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 S Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.