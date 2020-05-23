All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 304 S Magnolia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
304 S Magnolia Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:28 AM

304 S Magnolia Street

304 South Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

304 South Magnolia Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
IMMEDIATE Move in!!!!!!! This is a ground floor unit that has plenty of room. Enjoy this three bedroom unit for the same price as a one bedroom apartment. The kitchen is fully equipped and ready for action. Master bedroom in the back and includes bathroom. Full size washer and dryer connection in hallway. Ceiling fans. No carpet. Kitchen includes a Refrigerator! Designated parking spot. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 S Magnolia Street have any available units?
304 S Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 304 S Magnolia Street have?
Some of 304 S Magnolia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 S Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 S Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 S Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 S Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 304 S Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 S Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 304 S Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 S Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 S Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 304 S Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 S Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 304 S Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 S Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 S Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 S Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 S Magnolia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary