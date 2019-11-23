8114 Piney Wood Run - 8114 Piney Wood Run

Amenities

Gorgeous Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Leon Springs! - Beautiful single-story home in the quaint subdivision of Walnut Pass. This cute home has 3 bright, oversized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom with walk-in closet. Carpet in all bedrooms with gorgeous Brazilian Tigerwood flooring and custom fitted blinds. Spacious backyard with mature trees on a greenbelt. Don't miss out on this great home!



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



