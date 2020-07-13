/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ingleside, TX
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
11 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.
Results within 1 mile of Ingleside
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
2 Units Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$750
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
Results within 5 miles of Ingleside
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Results within 10 miles of Ingleside
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 PORT ROYAL
111 Port, Aransas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1742 sqft
CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea TX - Find your Freedom in this CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea, TX! Conveniently located off SH35 between Rockport and Aransas Pass.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1001 Crosby St
1001 Crosby Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
917 Moore Ave
917 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1061 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath split bedroom floor plan. Nice Modern Features throughout the townhouse. Also has a small fenced in back yard. Pets allowed. This rental wont last long.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2524 sqft
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.