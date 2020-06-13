110 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 W AVE E
716 West Avenue East, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
716 W AVE E Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom in Copperas Cove - This Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 bath has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Home features a split floor plan for privacy, formal dinning area and covered patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2910 Veterans Ave
2910 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2092 sqft
AVAILABLE Mid July 2020! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features all electric appliances, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a wrap around style front porch, an automatic 2 car garage, ceiling fans, patio with privacy fence and

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
404 Jessica Cir
404 Jessica Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2761 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 25th!!! Spacious home with fenced in yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with central heat/air, dishwasher, covered patio, and washer & dryer connections. PETS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!!! ***NO REFRIGERATOR***

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2306 Scott Dr
2306 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3263 sqft
www.Preferred.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
617 Atkinson Ave
617 Atkinson Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1128 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Hardwood and Fenced Yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2409 Jake Drive
2409 Jake Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1585 sqft
Beautiful brick home with stone accents located in the House Creek North subdivision. This home offers a great open floor plan perfect for entertaining family & friends.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3404 Jacob Street
3404 Jacob Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1977 sqft
Charming four bedroom in Copperas Cove! This lovely home has lots of great features. For starters, the livingroom is well sized and has a nice wood burning fireplace. There are two dining areas.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
911 Brookview Drive
911 Brookview Dr, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
2566 sqft
Explore the versatility of this comfortable brick Contempo! Step into a new routine here and enjoy such features as a one-car garage, and chain-link fence. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1506 Creek Street
1506 Creek Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1425 sqft
Discover all the comforts of this 1-story traditional home in Copperas Cove.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
219 Janelle Drive
219 Janelle Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
2380 sqft
This is absolutely nice duplex with awesome tile flooring through out the unit. Ready for that new tenant to keep the great living tradition going.

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
202 Patterson St
202 Patterson Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring
Results within 1 mile of Copperas Cove
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2405 Wisteria Ln
2405 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 05/31/20 Available June 2020!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area, fireplace, a covered patio and ceiling fans throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Copperas Cove

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1507 Dallas Street
1507 Dallas Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1623 sqft
Fantastic three bedroom! This amazing home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a spacious livingroom with ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
288 CR 3365
288 County Road 3365, Lampasas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2393 sqft
288 CR 3365 Available 07/03/20 - KEMPNER ADDRESS! Love country living? Do you need close to ten acres for your horses or playing on your ATV? This property is calling to you.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6115 Cordillera Dr
6115 Cordillera Drive, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
6115 Cordillera Dr Available 06/22/20 Estancia West! - Beautiful three bedroom home in Killeen. Attractive exterior landscaping, privacy fenced rear yard, and covered patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4608 Prewitt Ranch Rd
4608 Prewitt Ranch Road, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1965 sqft
4608 Prewitt Ranch Rd Available 06/30/20 **Approximate Availability Date: June 30, 2020** - Subdivision: The Landing at Clear Creek Schools: Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School Roy J. Smith Middle School Robert M.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
4705 Black Forest Lane
4705 Black Forest Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2071 sqft
4705 Black Forest Lane Available 07/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in Bridgewood, close to Clear Creek, Fort Hood Military Gate, Metroplex Hospital, and main shopping areas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodnight Ranch
1 Unit Available
2806 Montague County Drive
2806 Montague County Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1563 sqft
2806 Montague County Drive Available 07/10/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Come see this great Single Family Home located in the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and an add on, which can be used as an office.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2904 Bachelor Button
2904 Bachelor Button Boulevard, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
2904 Bachelor Button Available 07/07/20 - Awesome four-bedroom home in southwest Killeen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3703 Brunswick Drive
3703 Brunswick Drive, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1662 sqft
3703 Brunswick Drive Available 07/01/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Amazing single family home on the corner lot of Brunswick Drive is located in Bunny Trail Estates, close to Clear Creek Gate.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodnight Ranch
1 Unit Available
3609 Barbed Wire Drive
3609 Barbed Wire Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2361 sqft
3609 Barbed Wire Drive Available 09/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Wonderfully maintained home features 2361 SQFT, 4 bedrooms / 2 baths and two-car garage. Just minutes from Ft. Hood, shopping restaurants and schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Sea Eagle
2203 Sea Eagles Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2292 sqft
2203 Sea Eagle Available 08/03/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in the Eagle Valley subdivision. The Home features 2292 SQFT with wood & carpet flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Purser Crossing
1 Unit Available
5202 Generations Dr
5202 Generations Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1765 sqft
5202 Generations Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing Four-Bedroom! - Amazing four-bedroom, two bath home in South Killeen with attractive brick exterior, privacy fenced rear yard, convenient lawn sprinkler system, covered patio, two-car garage with
City Guide for Copperas Cove, TX

With a history that dates back to 4,000 B.C., when buffalo hunters inhabited the area, Copperas Cove, Texas, has a rich history as a railway center and a cotton manufacturer. Today, Copperas Cove provides pivotal services for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Hood, as well as for their families.

When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Copperas Cove, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Copperas Cove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

