Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1002 PHIL AVE
1002 Phil Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
- (RLNE5845642)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2202 Scott Dr
2202 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
3 bed/ 2.5bath with Game room - Property Id: 58392 3B/2.5Bath with Game room. Large master bedroom with NEW carpet. All bedrooms and game room on 2nd floor. Master bath has jetted tub and large walk in closet. Game room and other 2 beds nice size.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1015 Jackie Jo Lane
1015 Jackie Jo Lane, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1458 sqft
1015 Jackie Jo Lane Available 06/15/20 All Tile Flooring - 3 bedroom Home in Copperas Cove - (RLNE5817767)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
401 E Hogan
401 East Hogan Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
401 E Hogan Available 07/08/20 - (RLNE5788819)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
109 E Hogan Drive
109 East Hogan Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1137 sqft
- Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas! At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Skyline Drive
605 Skyline Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
605 Skyline Drive Available 07/06/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Chestnut Drive
123 Chestnut Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1073 sqft
123 Chestnut Drive Available 07/06/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 W AVE E
716 West Avenue East, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
716 W AVE E Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom in Copperas Cove - This Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 bath has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Home features a split floor plan for privacy, formal dinning area and covered patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Carothers
206 Carothers Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1449 sqft
3 bedroom home, 2 full baths attached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Traci
509 Traci Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1161 sqft
509 Traci Drive - Please call our agent Debbie at 325-665-4545 for showings and more information. (RLNE2464310)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2982 Lazy Lane
2982 Lazy Lane, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1568 sqft
Looking to move? *Lease Pending* - * Lease Pending* Ready for move-in 06/08/2020 This three bedroom, two bath manufactured home has an open floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 Traci
904 Traci Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1342 sqft
904 Traci Drive - (RLNE2002945)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2910 Veterans Ave
2910 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
AVAILABLE Mid July 2020! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features all electric appliances, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a wrap around style front porch, an automatic 2 car garage, ceiling fans, patio with privacy fence and

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4108 Shasta Rd.
4108 Shasta Road, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome close to Ft. Hood. Driving is 15 mins to base. This is Unit #A - corner unit. Living room and kitchen downstairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Vinyl tile flooring, carpet upstairs. Central A/C and Heating.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1119 Rhonda Lee St
1119 Rhonda Lee Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th!!! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home with large privacy-fenced backyard. Central heat/air, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer connections. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED!!!

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
404 Jessica Cir
404 Jessica Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
AVAILABLE JULY 25th!!! Spacious home with fenced in yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with central heat/air, dishwasher, covered patio, and washer & dryer connections. PETS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!!! ***NO REFRIGERATOR***

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
House Creek North
1 Unit Available
2306 Scott Dr
2306 Scott Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
www.Preferred.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
807 N Main St
807 North Main Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1187 sqft
***NOW AVAILABLE*** 807 N Main St. in Copperas Cove Quaint, Updated, three Bedroom, One bathroom home for rent on Main Street in Cove. Home is 1187 Sq. ft. with a converted garage.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1509 Indian Camp Trl
1509 Indian Camp Trail, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1569 sqft
**COMING SOON** 1509 INDIANCAMP TRL, COPPERAS COVE Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage for rent in Walker Place. Home is 1569 sf. with carpet through out.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
124 Blancas
124 E Blancas Dr, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1328 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher, an electric range and refrigerator. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1108 South 21 Street
1108 South 21st Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fenced yard, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
806 23rd N
806 N 23rd St, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$725
1347 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher, and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
617 Atkinson Ave
617 Atkinson Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1128 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Hardwood and Fenced Yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
501 Louise Street
501 Louise Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house available for move in August 7th.

Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month

Copperas Cove rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Copperas Cove stand at $611 for a one-bedroom apartment and $810 for a two-bedroom. Copperas Cove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Copperas Cove, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Copperas Cove rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Copperas Cove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Copperas Cove is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Copperas Cove's median two-bedroom rent of $810 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Copperas Cove.
    • While Copperas Cove's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Copperas Cove than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Copperas Cove.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

