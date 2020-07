Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled home on huge lot in Copperas Cove - MUST SEE TO BELIEVE! Owner fully remodeled this home. Boating 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. New gray contemporary paint. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Engineered vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole home. Bathrooms are fully redone, new light fixtures throughout.



Contact us today 254-616-1850 to set up your private tour.



Take a 360° Virtual Tour Here!!! https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/_sOBvQg_7p



(RLNE5902468)