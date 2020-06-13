/
3 bedroom apartments
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
72 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1770 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1748 sqft
A modern, sophisticated community with gourmet amenities including granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site spa, fitness center, and pool with a sundeck. Near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1278 sqft
Apartments located on Riverchase Golf Club close to fine dining and shopping. Elegant units with granite counters, over-large tubs and blinds in all windows. Basketball court and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Coppell
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Vista Ridge
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Vista Ridge
41 Units Available
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1319 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Vista Ridge
22 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
158 Units Available
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1655 sqft
An industrial development suited for people who want to live in a modern setting, these beautiful units offer amenities like ample in-unit storage, open floor plans, high ceilings, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Valley Ranch
46 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1300 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,371
1766 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Results within 5 miles of Coppell
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
77 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Indian Creek
19 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
22 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
26 Units Available
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1553 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, covered and garage parking. Las Colinas Boulevard location with access to Northwest Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
