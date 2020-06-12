/
2 bedroom apartments
140 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX
32 Units Available
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
949 sqft
Newly renovated community with fireplaces, hardwood plank flooring and granite countertops. Appliance packages updated. On-site play area, gated community and resort-like pool. Minutes from tollway and Andrew Brown Park.
45 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
995 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
$
71 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1234 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1103 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
2 Units Available
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1631 sqft
A modern, sophisticated community with gourmet amenities including granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site spa, fitness center, and pool with a sundeck. Near shopping and entertainment.
5 Units Available
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1063 sqft
Apartments located on Riverchase Golf Club close to fine dining and shopping. Elegant units with granite counters, over-large tubs and blinds in all windows. Basketball court and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Coppell
Valley Ranch
25 Units Available
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1111 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
$
16 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1097 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
$
Vista Ridge
22 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1046 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
93 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1057 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Valley Ranch
46 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
$
Vista Ridge
41 Units Available
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1090 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1153 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
26 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Vista Ridge
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1080 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1146 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
29 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
38 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Valley Ranch
5 Units Available
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
