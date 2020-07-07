All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

949 Sugarberry Dr

949 Sugarberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

949 Sugarberry Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1300/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1300. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. Fresh two-toned interior and exterior paint. New carpet throughout. Brand new HVAC unit. Open family room accents vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Eat in kitchen features breakfast bar, new granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom offers bay window, walk-in closet and private bath. Fully fenced backyard with pool perfect for catching some sun this summer. Close to desirable Coppell ISD schools. Minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. For more information please call or text (805) 946-0547

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Sugarberry Dr have any available units?
949 Sugarberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 949 Sugarberry Dr have?
Some of 949 Sugarberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Sugarberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
949 Sugarberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Sugarberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Sugarberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 949 Sugarberry Dr offer parking?
No, 949 Sugarberry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 949 Sugarberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 949 Sugarberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Sugarberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 949 Sugarberry Dr has a pool.
Does 949 Sugarberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 949 Sugarberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Sugarberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 Sugarberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Sugarberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 949 Sugarberry Dr has units with air conditioning.

