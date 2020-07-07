949 Sugarberry Dr

Amenities

This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1300/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1300. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. Fresh two-toned interior and exterior paint. New carpet throughout. Brand new HVAC unit. Open family room accents vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Eat in kitchen features breakfast bar, new granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom offers bay window, walk-in closet and private bath. Fully fenced backyard with pool perfect for catching some sun this summer. Close to desirable Coppell ISD schools. Minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. For more information please call or text (805) 946-0547