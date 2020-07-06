All apartments in Coppell
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:15 AM

916 Sugarberry Drive

916 Sugarberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

916 Sugarberry Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see the beautifully renovated single story home in Coppell ISD! This home has been meticulously remodeled with fresh paint throughout, new carpeting in the bedrooms and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features decorative lighting, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a breakfast bar and freshly painted shaker cabinets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with granite countertops and 12x24 sleek tile in the showers and tubs. Enjoy your fully private backyard with a privacy fence. This home is practically brand new and will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Sugarberry Drive have any available units?
916 Sugarberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 916 Sugarberry Drive have?
Some of 916 Sugarberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Sugarberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Sugarberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Sugarberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 916 Sugarberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 916 Sugarberry Drive offer parking?
No, 916 Sugarberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 916 Sugarberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Sugarberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Sugarberry Drive have a pool?
No, 916 Sugarberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 916 Sugarberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Sugarberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Sugarberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Sugarberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Sugarberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Sugarberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

