916 Sugarberry Drive

Come see the beautifully renovated single story home in Coppell ISD! This home has been meticulously remodeled with fresh paint throughout, new carpeting in the bedrooms and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features decorative lighting, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a breakfast bar and freshly painted shaker cabinets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with granite countertops and 12x24 sleek tile in the showers and tubs. Enjoy your fully private backyard with a privacy fence. This home is practically brand new and will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!