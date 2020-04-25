912 Brentwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

COPPELL ISD! this updated home is just moments away from shopping, dining, parks, and highways. As you enter, you'll be greeted w a soaring 2 story entry way and generous living spaces. 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas - including a huge loft game room, and private backyard with patio. Updated kitchen w recent granite counters, tile back splash, and updated ss apps. Master suite down w granite counters, re-tiled jetted tub, updated shower, and walk-in closet w built ins. Highlights include crown molding, updated stairs, recent plumbing and light fixtures, recent ceiling fans, recent paint, and recent flooring. Ready for immediate move-in!