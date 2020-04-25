All apartments in Coppell
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:26 AM

912 Brentwood Drive

912 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

912 Brentwood Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
COPPELL ISD! this updated home is just moments away from shopping, dining, parks, and highways. As you enter, you'll be greeted w a soaring 2 story entry way and generous living spaces. 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas - including a huge loft game room, and private backyard with patio. Updated kitchen w recent granite counters, tile back splash, and updated ss apps. Master suite down w granite counters, re-tiled jetted tub, updated shower, and walk-in closet w built ins. Highlights include crown molding, updated stairs, recent plumbing and light fixtures, recent ceiling fans, recent paint, and recent flooring. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
912 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 912 Brentwood Drive have?
Some of 912 Brentwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Brentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 912 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Brentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Brentwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Brentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

