912 Brentwood Drive

Amenities
COPPELL ISD! this updated home is just moments away from shopping, dining, parks, and highways. As you enter, you'll be greeted w a soaring 2 story entry way and generous living spaces. 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas - including a huge loft game room, and private backyard with patio. Updated kitchen w recent granite counters, tile back splash, and updated ss apps. Master suite down w granite counters, re-tiled jetted tub, updated shower, and walk-in closet w built ins. Highlights include crown molding, updated stairs, recent plumbing and light fixtures, recent ceiling fans, recent paint, and recent flooring. Ready for immediate move-in!