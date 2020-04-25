All apartments in Coppell
911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:33 AM

911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive

911 Redcedar Way Dr · No Longer Available
Location

911 Redcedar Way Dr, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated 3 BR single family 1-story home located in great CISD family neighborhood.Perfect for downsizing or First home. 2-MINUTE WALK to Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell Middle School East. 50 yards from Coppell High School Bus Stop. Fresh paint with granite kitchen counter and granite in both baths. Newer appliances. Bring your Washer & Dryer. No pets allowed. Property is offered for lease AS IS. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Available April 1st. ***Recent Online FRAUD ALERT: The only valid person for this address is as listed. Requests for personal information or application fee will not be made via email or other communication prior to seeing the property.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive have any available units?
911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive have?
Some of 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive offers parking.
Does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive have a pool?
No, 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

