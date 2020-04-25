911 REDCEDAR WAY Drive

Amenities

Newly updated 3 BR single family 1-story home located in great CISD family neighborhood.Perfect for downsizing or First home. 2-MINUTE WALK to Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell Middle School East. 50 yards from Coppell High School Bus Stop. Fresh paint with granite kitchen counter and granite in both baths. Newer appliances. Bring your Washer & Dryer. No pets allowed. Property is offered for lease AS IS. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Available April 1st. ***Recent Online FRAUD ALERT: The only valid person for this address is as listed. Requests for personal information or application fee will not be made via email or other communication prior to seeing the property.***