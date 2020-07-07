All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 908 Elmhill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
908 Elmhill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 Elmhill Court

908 Elmhill Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

908 Elmhill Ct, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Modern, unfurnished & ready 3 bd 2 bth home in Coppell with nice backyard. Updated kitchen appliances; open floor plan. Recently landscaped with patio area; Quiet school-side neighborhood, 2 blocks from Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell East Middle School, Next to Coppell High School Bus stop. Must complete TAR Lease Application with the most recent pay stub copy, driver license copy with $50 (per adult aged 18 or older) non-refundable application fee. No pets allowed. Information Deemed Reliable, but not Guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Elmhill Court have any available units?
908 Elmhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 908 Elmhill Court have?
Some of 908 Elmhill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Elmhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
908 Elmhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Elmhill Court pet-friendly?
No, 908 Elmhill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 908 Elmhill Court offer parking?
No, 908 Elmhill Court does not offer parking.
Does 908 Elmhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Elmhill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Elmhill Court have a pool?
No, 908 Elmhill Court does not have a pool.
Does 908 Elmhill Court have accessible units?
No, 908 Elmhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Elmhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Elmhill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Elmhill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Elmhill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District