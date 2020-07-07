908 Elmhill Court

Amenities

Modern, unfurnished & ready 3 bd 2 bth home in Coppell with nice backyard. Updated kitchen appliances; open floor plan. Recently landscaped with patio area; Quiet school-side neighborhood, 2 blocks from Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell East Middle School, Next to Coppell High School Bus stop. Must complete TAR Lease Application with the most recent pay stub copy, driver license copy with $50 (per adult aged 18 or older) non-refundable application fee. No pets allowed. Information Deemed Reliable, but not Guaranteed.