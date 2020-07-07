833 Milton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

CB Jeni gorgeous end unit featuring beautiful hardwood floors down and carpet up. All stainless appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer. Granite counters & island in kitchen & granite throughout in all bath rooms. 2 br 2.5 bath with optional 3rd bedroom or study. Beautiful Master suite. Gorgeous bath with garden tub, huge walk in closet opens to adjacent walk in attic with storage area. 2 car garage. Beautiful community pool, spa outdoor cooking area, fireplace and spacious work out room are among the amenities you can enjoy here with out any additional expense! HOA is responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping.No Animals no exceptions