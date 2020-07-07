All apartments in Coppell
833 Milton Way
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:32 PM

833 Milton Way

833 Milton Way · No Longer Available
Location

833 Milton Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
CB Jeni gorgeous end unit featuring beautiful hardwood floors down and carpet up. All stainless appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer. Granite counters & island in kitchen & granite throughout in all bath rooms. 2 br 2.5 bath with optional 3rd bedroom or study. Beautiful Master suite. Gorgeous bath with garden tub, huge walk in closet opens to adjacent walk in attic with storage area. 2 car garage. Beautiful community pool, spa outdoor cooking area, fireplace and spacious work out room are among the amenities you can enjoy here with out any additional expense! HOA is responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping.No Animals no exceptions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

