Coppell, TX
760 Sparrow Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

760 Sparrow Lane

760 Sparrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

760 Sparrow Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite Home. Beautiful inside and out. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large living area, FP, wood paneling; Split bedrooms; Large master BR-bath with separate walk in tile shower and garden tub. WI closets; C-Fans; Beautiful kitchen with appliances including Refrigerator; Landscaped front and back. Sprinkler system. Corner. Walk to elementary and middle school. Fully landscaped back yard. Patio in back. NICE! Beautiful! Vacant and ready to move in now. Sale or lease. Freshly painted and cleaned. Sale or lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Sparrow Lane have any available units?
760 Sparrow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 760 Sparrow Lane have?
Some of 760 Sparrow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Sparrow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
760 Sparrow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Sparrow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 760 Sparrow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 760 Sparrow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 760 Sparrow Lane offers parking.
Does 760 Sparrow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 Sparrow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Sparrow Lane have a pool?
No, 760 Sparrow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 760 Sparrow Lane have accessible units?
No, 760 Sparrow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Sparrow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Sparrow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Sparrow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Sparrow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
