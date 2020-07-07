760 Sparrow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite Home. Beautiful inside and out. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large living area, FP, wood paneling; Split bedrooms; Large master BR-bath with separate walk in tile shower and garden tub. WI closets; C-Fans; Beautiful kitchen with appliances including Refrigerator; Landscaped front and back. Sprinkler system. Corner. Walk to elementary and middle school. Fully landscaped back yard. Patio in back. NICE! Beautiful! Vacant and ready to move in now. Sale or lease. Freshly painted and cleaned. Sale or lease.