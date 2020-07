Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking garage

A MUST SEE!!! 2 year old home in Coppell school district ready for immediate move in. Bright & beautiful with large island kitchen open to dining and family room, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Just minutes from DFW airport and quick access to 121 and 35E. Nearby shopping includes Grapevine Mills, Costco, Market Street, Walmart and LA Fitness. Close to jogging, biking and hiking trails and minutes from city park. Community has Walking Trail, Pond, two Parks and Basketball court.