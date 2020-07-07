All apartments in Coppell
754 Teal Cove

754 Teal Cove · No Longer Available
Location

754 Teal Cove, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate waterview home Open and bright floor plan spacious foyer,Lots of updates in the house including SS appliances,upgraded baseboards,trim work& windows,rich hardwood flooring,wooden stairs with iron spindles, LED lighting.Kitchen w granite countertops, movable island and breakfast bar.2 living and 2 dining areas Fully Renovated bathrooms,MBath with jetted tub,seperate vanities,rainshower with an adjoining designer built in closet system.Guest bedroom with full bath downstairs Breathtaking views from living rooms,kitchen,dining,bedrooms and MBr and balcony.Enjoy the expanded view of the canal from the heated or cooled insulated sunroom or the coverd patio.Lanscaped backyard.Coppell ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Teal Cove have any available units?
754 Teal Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 754 Teal Cove have?
Some of 754 Teal Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Teal Cove currently offering any rent specials?
754 Teal Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Teal Cove pet-friendly?
No, 754 Teal Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 754 Teal Cove offer parking?
Yes, 754 Teal Cove offers parking.
Does 754 Teal Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Teal Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Teal Cove have a pool?
No, 754 Teal Cove does not have a pool.
Does 754 Teal Cove have accessible units?
No, 754 Teal Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Teal Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Teal Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Teal Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Teal Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

