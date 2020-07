Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

VERY NICE HOME IN MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR WALK TO ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS. THE MAINTENANCE HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT UP TO MAKE YOUR STAY EFFICIENT AND COMFORTABLE. WATER HEATER, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER AD REFRIGERATOR ALONG WITH DOUBLE OVEN HEATING ELEMENTS HAVE BEEN REPLACED. THE OUTDOOR GRILL IS FOR TENANT USE AND HAS A SPARE TANK IN THE GARAGE. THE SPRINKLER SYSTEM HELPS SUSTAIN THE LANDSCAPE, THE PROGRAMMABLE TIMER IS IN THE GARAGE.