718 Bella Vista Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great location for this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house on a corner lot. The floor plan is open downstairs with hardwoods in the living room and plenty of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen, and a half bath for guests. The big master bedroom is also on the first floor, and the master bath has a dual vanity, separate shower and tub, and a good sized closet. Located close to the Sam Rayburn Tollway, and in Coppell ISD, this home is beautifully landscaped, has a sprinkler system, and has an 8ft privacy fence. The back patio and pergola offer a great place to enjoy time outside. The outside was recently painted and the carrier ac units were installed just a few years ago.