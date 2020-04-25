All apartments in Coppell
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

718 Bella Vista Drive

718 Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

718 Bella Vista Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location for this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house on a corner lot. The floor plan is open downstairs with hardwoods in the living room and plenty of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen, and a half bath for guests. The big master bedroom is also on the first floor, and the master bath has a dual vanity, separate shower and tub, and a good sized closet. Located close to the Sam Rayburn Tollway, and in Coppell ISD, this home is beautifully landscaped, has a sprinkler system, and has an 8ft privacy fence. The back patio and pergola offer a great place to enjoy time outside. The outside was recently painted and the carrier ac units were installed just a few years ago.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

