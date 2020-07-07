713 Snowshill Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled creek lot townhome in Coppell's secluded Villas at Lake Vista. Easy access to freeways, business centers, shopping, restaurants and DFW airport. This sleek and modern Tudor style villa offers a perfect combination of turn key luxury finishes, low maintenance living and extensive on site amenities. Sparkling pool,spa,clubhouse,BBQ pavilion with fireplace & state of the art fitness center all included! The interior features 3 large bedrooms;each with dedicated baths, game room with covered balcony & huge bonus room that could be 4th bedroom, 3rd living, or private work space. Refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Pets considered on case by case basis.