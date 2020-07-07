All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 713 Snowshill Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
713 Snowshill Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 Snowshill Trail

713 Snowshill Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

713 Snowshill Trail, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled creek lot townhome in Coppell's secluded Villas at Lake Vista. Easy access to freeways, business centers, shopping, restaurants and DFW airport. This sleek and modern Tudor style villa offers a perfect combination of turn key luxury finishes, low maintenance living and extensive on site amenities. Sparkling pool,spa,clubhouse,BBQ pavilion with fireplace & state of the art fitness center all included! The interior features 3 large bedrooms;each with dedicated baths, game room with covered balcony & huge bonus room that could be 4th bedroom, 3rd living, or private work space. Refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Snowshill Trail have any available units?
713 Snowshill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 713 Snowshill Trail have?
Some of 713 Snowshill Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Snowshill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
713 Snowshill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Snowshill Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Snowshill Trail is pet friendly.
Does 713 Snowshill Trail offer parking?
No, 713 Snowshill Trail does not offer parking.
Does 713 Snowshill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Snowshill Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Snowshill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 713 Snowshill Trail has a pool.
Does 713 Snowshill Trail have accessible units?
No, 713 Snowshill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Snowshill Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Snowshill Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Snowshill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Snowshill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District