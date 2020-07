Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful east facing home on a corner lot next to the cul-de-sac in charming Old Town Coppell. Just 2 blocks to the Farmer's Market, park, restaurants, and water fountain for having picnics. 10 ft ceilings throughout and hardwoods down. Kitchen is the showplace with huge island, breakfast bar, ss appliances, granite tops, and spotless duel sinks. master has duel sinks, separate oversize shower and Hollywood tube. nestled away game room can easily be a 4th bedroom.