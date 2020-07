Amenities

WELL KEPT ONE STORY IN COPPELL ISD. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SOARING CEILINGS. KITCHEN IS THE SHOWPLACE WITH ISLAND, SLAB GRANITE, DOUBLE OVENS, BREAKFAST BAR, TILE BACK SPLASH, AND OVERLOOKS LIVING ROOM WITH AN AIR OF FRIENDLY CHARM THAT RADIATES HOSPITALITY. DINING ROOM IS PERFECT SETTING FOR ENTERTAINING. MASTER BEDROOM WITH SPACE TO SPARE AND GRACE TO MATCH. 4TH BEDROOM CAN BE DEN OR STUDY. SUBDIVISION HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE PARK.