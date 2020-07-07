636 Raintree Circle

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning fireplace oven

Highly Rated Coppell ISD!. Living area has soaring ceilings and opens to dining area. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, tile back splash and gas stainless steel appliances making it a chefs dream! Master is downstairs and sits at the front of the house with large bathroom. Three bedrooms and an additional bathroom upstairs. Furnace and Air conditioning replaced recently for cheap utility bills. Back yard has plenty of room for kids to play. Many restaurants and great location to DFW Airport. Shopping and entertainment just minutes away.