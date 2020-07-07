All apartments in Coppell
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

636 Raintree Circle

636 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

636 Raintree Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Highly Rated Coppell ISD!. Living area has soaring ceilings and opens to dining area. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, tile back splash and gas stainless steel appliances making it a chefs dream! Master is downstairs and sits at the front of the house with large bathroom. Three bedrooms and an additional bathroom upstairs. Furnace and Air conditioning replaced recently for cheap utility bills. Back yard has plenty of room for kids to play. Many restaurants and great location to DFW Airport. Shopping and entertainment just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Raintree Circle have any available units?
636 Raintree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 636 Raintree Circle have?
Some of 636 Raintree Circle's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Raintree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
636 Raintree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Raintree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 636 Raintree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 636 Raintree Circle offer parking?
No, 636 Raintree Circle does not offer parking.
Does 636 Raintree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Raintree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Raintree Circle have a pool?
No, 636 Raintree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 636 Raintree Circle have accessible units?
No, 636 Raintree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Raintree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Raintree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Raintree Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 636 Raintree Circle has units with air conditioning.

