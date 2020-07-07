All apartments in Coppell
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:51 PM

625 Harrison Drive

625 Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Harrison Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice updated 1 story home in quiet, well kept Coppell neighborhood. Gorgeous front door welcomes you into bright open home with tile & laminate wood floors throughout. Tastefully updated well maintained home. Granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Updated bathrooms, flooring, windows, HVAC, and plumbing fixtures. All appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Impressive entry & curb appeal, fenced backyard, and many extras. Desirable Coppell schools & easy access to many highways, restaurants, shopping and the airport. Ready for move in January 10th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Harrison Drive have any available units?
625 Harrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 625 Harrison Drive have?
Some of 625 Harrison Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Harrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Harrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Harrison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 Harrison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 625 Harrison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 Harrison Drive offers parking.
Does 625 Harrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Harrison Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Harrison Drive have a pool?
No, 625 Harrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 Harrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Harrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Harrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Harrison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Harrison Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 Harrison Drive has units with air conditioning.

