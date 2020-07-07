625 Harrison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice updated 1 story home in quiet, well kept Coppell neighborhood. Gorgeous front door welcomes you into bright open home with tile & laminate wood floors throughout. Tastefully updated well maintained home. Granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Updated bathrooms, flooring, windows, HVAC, and plumbing fixtures. All appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Impressive entry & curb appeal, fenced backyard, and many extras. Desirable Coppell schools & easy access to many highways, restaurants, shopping and the airport. Ready for move in January 10th!