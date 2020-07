Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**Coppell ISD** And In A Great Neighborhood Close To Schools, Jogging-Bike Path Leading To Lake, Schools, And The Park. Very Open Foyer Leads To Family Room With Hardwoods. Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar, Tile Back Splash-Flooring, Large Granite Island & Overlooks Yard. Spacious Master Features Dual Vanities, Large Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub & Sitting Area. Covered Patio For Entertaining. Close To Dining, Shopping, 121, 635, 35, And GBT-190. Pictures are not current but fairly accurate.