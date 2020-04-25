All apartments in Coppell
619 Burning Tree Lane
619 Burning Tree Lane

619 Burning Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

619 Burning Tree Ln, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated charming Coppell home with lots of character! A beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in tranquil Village at Cottonwood Creek. Great location that backs up to highly sought after Cottonwood Creek Elementary. 10 mins from DFW Airport & close proximity to the new MARY KAY office. Updates include, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel professional grade gas range & double ovens. Neutral paint & carpet through out the home. Large master bedroom suite with private balcony to relax and enjoy overlooking landscaped front yard & beautiful mature trees. Gorgeous updated master bath, new cabinets, counter tops, seamless shower & modern floating tub. A must see house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Burning Tree Lane have any available units?
619 Burning Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 619 Burning Tree Lane have?
Some of 619 Burning Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Burning Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
619 Burning Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Burning Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 619 Burning Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 619 Burning Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 619 Burning Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 619 Burning Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Burning Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Burning Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 619 Burning Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 619 Burning Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 619 Burning Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Burning Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Burning Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Burning Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Burning Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

