This home has beautiful wood flooring on first level, generous room sizes, and good closet space. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, good counter space, and overlooks the breakfast and family areas. Huge game room. Living room could be an office. Nice size patio has evening shade. Radiant barrier for lower utilities. Great location very close to 121, 35, Coppell schools, and shopping. See Transaction Desk for application.