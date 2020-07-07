601 Dover Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath features an open and comfortable floor plan. Large kitchen and family rooms flow together for easy entertaining. Additional room off foyer could be used as a study, additional living space or formal dining. Spacious master suite down and 3 bedrooms up + full bath. Backyard oasis features deck off kitchen, large grassy area for kids to play and closed off storage area. Close to Allen Rd Park and Lakeside Elementary. Easy access to major highways and DFW airport. Warm, inviting and ready for memories! Washer and Dryers are included.