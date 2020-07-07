All apartments in Coppell
Location

601 Dover Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath features an open and comfortable floor plan. Large kitchen and family rooms flow together for easy entertaining. Additional room off foyer could be used as a study, additional living space or formal dining. Spacious master suite down and 3 bedrooms up + full bath. Backyard oasis features deck off kitchen, large grassy area for kids to play and closed off storage area. Close to Allen Rd Park and Lakeside Elementary. Easy access to major highways and DFW airport. Warm, inviting and ready for memories! Washer and Dryers are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

