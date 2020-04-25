All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 600 Raintree Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
600 Raintree Circle
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:54 AM

600 Raintree Circle

600 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

600 Raintree Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful home in much sought after Coppell ISD. Fresh neutral paint and modern light fixtures. New wall tiles and vanity in one secondary bath. Pool & lawn maintenance included. Everything you need from 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Study + Gameroom + Pool. Versatile floorplan gives everybody plenty of privacy. Engineered hard wood floors on first floor except in bedrooms. Master bedroom with owner's retreat is one of the biggest I've seen. Pool and spa with waterfall is perfect to relax in the summer days. Study with French doors. Soaring ceilings in living room. Solar screens and radiant barrier type insulation installed under the roof few years back save you $$ on your energy bills. HOA dues included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Raintree Circle have any available units?
600 Raintree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 600 Raintree Circle have?
Some of 600 Raintree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Raintree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
600 Raintree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Raintree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 600 Raintree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 600 Raintree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 600 Raintree Circle offers parking.
Does 600 Raintree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Raintree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Raintree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 600 Raintree Circle has a pool.
Does 600 Raintree Circle have accessible units?
No, 600 Raintree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Raintree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Raintree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Raintree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Raintree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District