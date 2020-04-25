600 Raintree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Beautiful home in much sought after Coppell ISD. Fresh neutral paint and modern light fixtures. New wall tiles and vanity in one secondary bath. Pool & lawn maintenance included. Everything you need from 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Study + Gameroom + Pool. Versatile floorplan gives everybody plenty of privacy. Engineered hard wood floors on first floor except in bedrooms. Master bedroom with owner's retreat is one of the biggest I've seen. Pool and spa with waterfall is perfect to relax in the summer days. Study with French doors. Soaring ceilings in living room. Solar screens and radiant barrier type insulation installed under the roof few years back save you $$ on your energy bills. HOA dues included in rent