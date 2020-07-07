580 Raintree Circle

Amenities
Coppell Schools. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Kitchen features recently installed gas cooktop range.
Kitchen also features Granite counters and a breakfast bar. Recently installed hot water heater. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large Master bedroom closet is 12 x 6. Master bath features a skylight and a jetted tub. Located right down the street from the Kroger's grocery store and just a four minute drive from Music City Mall. Pets may be allowed but there are pet restrictions. No smoking is allowed inside of house or in garage or in backyard.