577 Raintree Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lakeside elementary school in Coppell ISD, 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 2 Living. New granite counter tops undermount sinks in the Kitchen and all the bathrooms, ceiling fans in the bedrooms with remote controls. Kitchen also with new dish washer, new pendant lights, powerful 900 CFM range hood. Balcony off the master bedroom, Jet tub, separate shower, skylight and two big walk-in closets. Formal living with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, 2nd living can be used as dining. Many windows, bright and open. Close to DFW Airport, HWY 121 & I-35E.