577 Raintree Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

577 Raintree Circle

577 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

577 Raintree Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakeside elementary school in Coppell ISD, 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 2 Living. New granite counter tops undermount sinks in the Kitchen and all the bathrooms, ceiling fans in the bedrooms with remote controls. Kitchen also with new dish washer, new pendant lights, powerful 900 CFM range hood. Balcony off the master bedroom, Jet tub, separate shower, skylight and two big walk-in closets. Formal living with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, 2nd living can be used as dining. Many windows, bright and open. Close to DFW Airport, HWY 121 & I-35E.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

