566 S Coppell Road

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Live Work residence in Coppell. Great exterior look with reclaimed brick. LESSEE MUST HAVE BUSINESS TO OPERATE WHILE IN HOME. Work downstairs and live upstairs. 2 car garage in Alley. Several parking spaces available. This residence will be completely finished by Builder. Great Coppell Road frontage. Walking distance to Main Street Coppell. This home is almost complete. Owner is willing to discuss lease to buy option.