566 S Coppell Road
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:08 PM

566 S Coppell Road

566 South Coppell Road · No Longer Available
Location

566 South Coppell Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Live Work residence in Coppell. Great exterior look with reclaimed brick. LESSEE MUST HAVE BUSINESS TO OPERATE WHILE IN HOME. Work downstairs and live upstairs. 2 car garage in Alley. Several parking spaces available. This residence will be completely finished by Builder. Great Coppell Road frontage. Walking distance to Main Street Coppell. This home is almost complete. Owner is willing to discuss lease to buy option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

