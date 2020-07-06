Live Work residence in Coppell. Great exterior look with reclaimed brick. LESSEE MUST HAVE BUSINESS TO OPERATE WHILE IN HOME. Work downstairs and live upstairs. 2 car garage in Alley. Several parking spaces available. This residence will be completely finished by Builder. Great Coppell Road frontage. Walking distance to Main Street Coppell. This home is almost complete. Owner is willing to discuss lease to buy option.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 566 S Coppell Road have any available units?
566 S Coppell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 566 S Coppell Road have?
Some of 566 S Coppell Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 S Coppell Road currently offering any rent specials?
566 S Coppell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.