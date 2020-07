Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

THIS CUTE NORTH FACING HOME HAS JUST HAD A MAJOR REMODEL AND READY FOR NEXT TENANT.. FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, OVERSIZE LIVING ROOM THAT BOASTS A COZY WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. VERY PRIVATE BACK YARD ALLOWS FOR A QUIET CUP OF MORNING COFFEE, OR A BBQ IN THE AFTERNOON. GREAT FOR ROOM MATES. ACROSS THE STREET IS A BIKE AND JOGGING PATH LEADING TO TO THE PARK,LAKES,AQUATIC CENTER, KIDS KOUNTRY AND LIBRARY WITHIN A MILE AWAY.