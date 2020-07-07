All apartments in Coppell
545 Archer Drive

545 Archer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

545 Archer Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Beautiful 4 beds 3.1 bath home in a great neighbourhood, Walking to the Elementary school, Close to the park. Comes with refrigerator, Fresh paint throughout all the home and new carpet in all rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Archer Drive have any available units?
545 Archer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 545 Archer Drive have?
Some of 545 Archer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Archer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 Archer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Archer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 545 Archer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 545 Archer Drive offer parking?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 545 Archer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Archer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Archer Drive have a pool?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 Archer Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Archer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Archer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Archer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

