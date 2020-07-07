Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
545 Archer Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
545 Archer Drive
545 Archer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
545 Archer Drive, Coppell, TX 75019
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 beds 3.1 bath home in a great neighbourhood, Walking to the Elementary school, Close to the park. Comes with refrigerator, Fresh paint throughout all the home and new carpet in all rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 545 Archer Drive have any available units?
545 Archer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Coppell, TX
.
What amenities does 545 Archer Drive have?
Some of 545 Archer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 545 Archer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 Archer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Archer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 545 Archer Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Coppell
.
Does 545 Archer Drive offer parking?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 545 Archer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Archer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Archer Drive have a pool?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 Archer Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Archer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Archer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Archer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Archer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
