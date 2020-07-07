All apartments in Coppell
535 Hawken Drive

535 Hawken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

535 Hawken Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
2 Hot Water Heaters, Garage has nice glass door for storage. Upstairs 2 Large Master Bedrooms with large full bathrooms. Beautiful dual sinks see pictures with faucets.1 mstr room wooded and 2nd room carpeted. Nice walk in closet. Nice hall upstairs that is 25ft long. Excellent light fixture in bathrooms. Granite counter in bathrooms. 1 room with colorful fan walk in closet. Upstairs another full bathroom by itself. Upstairs also study game room that is 11by15 and 9 ft tall that connects to hallway to masterroom. Attic Access upstairs. 2 large Air conditioners units, upstairs and downstairs. 1st flr office, kitchen granite,wooded floor, dining area, fans,chefs cut table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Hawken Drive have any available units?
535 Hawken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 535 Hawken Drive have?
Some of 535 Hawken Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Hawken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
535 Hawken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Hawken Drive pet-friendly?
No, 535 Hawken Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 535 Hawken Drive offer parking?
Yes, 535 Hawken Drive offers parking.
Does 535 Hawken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Hawken Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Hawken Drive have a pool?
No, 535 Hawken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 535 Hawken Drive have accessible units?
No, 535 Hawken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Hawken Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Hawken Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Hawken Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 Hawken Drive has units with air conditioning.

