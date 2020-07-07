535 Hawken Drive

Amenities

2 Hot Water Heaters, Garage has nice glass door for storage. Upstairs 2 Large Master Bedrooms with large full bathrooms. Beautiful dual sinks see pictures with faucets.1 mstr room wooded and 2nd room carpeted. Nice walk in closet. Nice hall upstairs that is 25ft long. Excellent light fixture in bathrooms. Granite counter in bathrooms. 1 room with colorful fan walk in closet. Upstairs another full bathroom by itself. Upstairs also study game room that is 11by15 and 9 ft tall that connects to hallway to masterroom. Attic Access upstairs. 2 large Air conditioners units, upstairs and downstairs. 1st flr office, kitchen granite,wooded floor, dining area, fans,chefs cut table.