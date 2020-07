Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sought-After Vistas of Coppell! Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, Island kitchen features lots of cabinet and granite countertops. High quality laminate wood flooring throughout the living areas, large back yard great for outdoors and pets. GREAT LOCATION walk distance to grades K-8 of Coppell ISD, easy access to 121. pets case by case. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Pets Case by Case.