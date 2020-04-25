All apartments in Coppell
533 E Sandy Lake Road

533 East Sandy Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

533 East Sandy Lake Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
Very cozy 3 bed room house in a quite safe neighborhood, Walking distance to Austin Elementary School and New Tech High@ Coppell, very close to grocery stores and other shopping areas. Huge fenced backyard makes it perfect for family gathering and children playing. HVAC has been replaced with a new one and landlord maintains the yard and trees and pays for 1st year CORE family membership for tenant to have access to swimming pool, exercise room, indoor basketball court and many more facilities and classes. Application Fee is required ($50.00 per adult).
(Agent is related to owners)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 E Sandy Lake Road have any available units?
533 E Sandy Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 533 E Sandy Lake Road have?
Some of 533 E Sandy Lake Road's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 E Sandy Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
533 E Sandy Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 E Sandy Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 533 E Sandy Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 533 E Sandy Lake Road offer parking?
No, 533 E Sandy Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 533 E Sandy Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 E Sandy Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 E Sandy Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 533 E Sandy Lake Road has a pool.
Does 533 E Sandy Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 533 E Sandy Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 533 E Sandy Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 E Sandy Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 E Sandy Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 533 E Sandy Lake Road has units with air conditioning.

