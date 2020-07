Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, has a great floor plan! Wood Floors on dining and living areas, almost new carpet, fresh paint. The 4rd bedroom is perfect for guests or mother in law quarters, separate from the other rooms and with its own full bathroom!! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis.

The house has been painted and now has more neutral colors.