Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

531 Hawken Drive

531 Hawken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

531 Hawken Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautifull freshly painted 2-story single-family North facing house within walking distance to Exemplary Blue-Ribbon Coppell ISD schools. Downstairs features hardwood floored formal dining and family room that opens to a tiled kitchen with granite Counter-top and New appliances. Upstairs features a large Game or Media room with built-in 5.1 surround speaker system, built-in desk, Master bedroom and bath with dual sinks, separate shower, huge closet, and 2 secondary bedrooms. W.H.Wilson elementary is CISD Model School. The exterior features a wooden storage structure in the backyard for extra storage. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. No pets allowed. Convenient location & easy access to highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Hawken Drive have any available units?
531 Hawken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 531 Hawken Drive have?
Some of 531 Hawken Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Hawken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
531 Hawken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Hawken Drive pet-friendly?
No, 531 Hawken Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 531 Hawken Drive offer parking?
Yes, 531 Hawken Drive offers parking.
Does 531 Hawken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 Hawken Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Hawken Drive have a pool?
No, 531 Hawken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 531 Hawken Drive have accessible units?
No, 531 Hawken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Hawken Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Hawken Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Hawken Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Hawken Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

