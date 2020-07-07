531 Hawken Drive

Amenities

Beautifull freshly painted 2-story single-family North facing house within walking distance to Exemplary Blue-Ribbon Coppell ISD schools. Downstairs features hardwood floored formal dining and family room that opens to a tiled kitchen with granite Counter-top and New appliances. Upstairs features a large Game or Media room with built-in 5.1 surround speaker system, built-in desk, Master bedroom and bath with dual sinks, separate shower, huge closet, and 2 secondary bedrooms. W.H.Wilson elementary is CISD Model School. The exterior features a wooden storage structure in the backyard for extra storage. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. No pets allowed. Convenient location & easy access to highways