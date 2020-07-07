530 Hardwick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

This beautiful, spacious home in award-winning Cottonwood Creek Elementary is a must-see! Open floorplan boasts wood floors, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless appliances, and gas cooking. The master bedroom is oversized with a large walk in closet and master bath has dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Gameroom and three beds up feature walk in closets! The study has french doors and is split from the rest of the house for privacy. Bonus room can work for exercise, crafting, or third living! Great backyard with landscaping and play space! You can't beat the culdesac location directly across from the neighborhood pool. Don't miss this one!