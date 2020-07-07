All apartments in Coppell
530 Hardwick Court

530 Hardwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

530 Hardwick Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful, spacious home in award-winning Cottonwood Creek Elementary is a must-see! Open floorplan boasts wood floors, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless appliances, and gas cooking. The master bedroom is oversized with a large walk in closet and master bath has dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Gameroom and three beds up feature walk in closets! The study has french doors and is split from the rest of the house for privacy. Bonus room can work for exercise, crafting, or third living! Great backyard with landscaping and play space! You can't beat the culdesac location directly across from the neighborhood pool. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Hardwick Court have any available units?
530 Hardwick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 530 Hardwick Court have?
Some of 530 Hardwick Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Hardwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
530 Hardwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Hardwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 530 Hardwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 530 Hardwick Court offer parking?
Yes, 530 Hardwick Court offers parking.
Does 530 Hardwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Hardwick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Hardwick Court have a pool?
Yes, 530 Hardwick Court has a pool.
Does 530 Hardwick Court have accessible units?
No, 530 Hardwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Hardwick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Hardwick Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Hardwick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Hardwick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

