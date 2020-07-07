522 Buckingham Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 5-4-2 in Coppell! This beautiful home on cul-de-sac features 3 living areas, soaring ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, architectural details, WI closets & so much more! With just over 3500 sq. ft, the main living greets you w an abundance of windows for loads of natural light. Lovely formal dining has arched windows & a winsome chandelier. The sizeable kitchen w island & WI pantry overlooks the family room & inviting backyard. Wake up in the huge 20x14 master suite w 'his-and-hers' closets & an expansive bath to include dual vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Fabulous upstairs living would make a great gameroom! Master & 1 bedroom down, 3 additional beds up. 1 small pet under 30lbs considered.