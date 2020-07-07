All apartments in Coppell
522 Buckingham Court

522 Buckingham Court · No Longer Available
Location

522 Buckingham Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5-4-2 in Coppell! This beautiful home on cul-de-sac features 3 living areas, soaring ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, architectural details, WI closets & so much more! With just over 3500 sq. ft, the main living greets you w an abundance of windows for loads of natural light. Lovely formal dining has arched windows & a winsome chandelier. The sizeable kitchen w island & WI pantry overlooks the family room & inviting backyard. Wake up in the huge 20x14 master suite w 'his-and-hers' closets & an expansive bath to include dual vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Fabulous upstairs living would make a great gameroom! Master & 1 bedroom down, 3 additional beds up. 1 small pet under 30lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Buckingham Court have any available units?
522 Buckingham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 522 Buckingham Court have?
Some of 522 Buckingham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Buckingham Court currently offering any rent specials?
522 Buckingham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Buckingham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Buckingham Court is pet friendly.
Does 522 Buckingham Court offer parking?
Yes, 522 Buckingham Court offers parking.
Does 522 Buckingham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Buckingham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Buckingham Court have a pool?
No, 522 Buckingham Court does not have a pool.
Does 522 Buckingham Court have accessible units?
No, 522 Buckingham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Buckingham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Buckingham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Buckingham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Buckingham Court does not have units with air conditioning.

