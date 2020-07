515 E Leisure Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

QUICK TO LEASE OUT NEIGHBORHOOD HAS SOME OF COPPELLS BEST SCHOOLS! QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION ON LARGE PIE SHAPED LOT IS GREAT FOR THE KIDS! NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH TREES, VEGETABLE GARDEN AND WOOD DECK. GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS AND HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE DEN FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, A WALL OF FANTASTIC WINDOWS AND A GREAT BRICK FIREPLACE THAT ADDS TO THE AMBIENCE WHILE BEING OPEN TO AN UPDATED KITCHEN. KITCHEN FEATURES GAS COOKTOP, STAINLESS STEEL SINK AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BREAKFAST NOOK FEATURES WINDOW SEAT, SKYLIGHT AND PANTRY. MASTER AND SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE ALL UP. MOST OF DOWNSTAIRS CEILINGS HAVE BEEN SCRAPED AND NEWLY PAINTED. DOWNSTAIRS WALLS WILL GET FRESH COAT OF PAINT! SEE IT NOW!