Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated four bedroom home in coveted Coppell ISD. All living space downstairs and bedrooms are upstairs. Plenty of room to spread out in one of three living areas. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. If you're a growing family, or you love to entertain, this home is ideal for you. Refrigerator is included in the lease.