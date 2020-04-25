512 Parish Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful SINGLE STORY, close to the heart of Coppell!! Beautiful drive up with huge oak trees. Large Den with vaulted ceilings, WBFP, gas starter and engineered wood flooring. Convenient wet bar with wine rack off den. Divided light door opens to BRICK PAVER PATIO. Den has wall of windows overlooking backyard. 12 inch large ceramic tile in light and bright Kitchen, pantry, SS sink with large bay window. HVAC 2017. Two eating areas, Dining room has raised ceiling. 5 ceiling fans throughout. Generous sized Master Bedroom, master bath has separate shower and tub. Sprinkler system, Great back yard for kids. Ample parking, garage door opener with key pad.