Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities game room

MOVE IN READY. GREAT TOP SCHOOLS.

well maintained 4 bedroom 3 full bath home, Study on 1st level with French doors, Property boasts hand scraped hardwood floors, Granite throughout. Upstairs offers a LARGE 2nd living or game room area with wet bar. Separate AC units for 1st & 2nd floors. Buyer to verify all information. This property is ALSO available for furnished lease, ask listing agent for price.