COZY AND BEAUTIFUL HOUSE with the desirable Coppell ISD schools located in a culdesac. 3 BED Kitchen open to the dinning and living area. Wood floors through all the house. Beautiful Sunroom with the view of amazing trees. big backyard. 2 car garage. AC unit in excellent conditions. Elementary school is in a walking distance. Culdesac with houses on the $900 thousand price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Oak Grove Drive have any available units?
504 Oak Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 504 Oak Grove Drive have?
Some of 504 Oak Grove Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Oak Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Oak Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.