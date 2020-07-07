All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
504 Oak Grove Drive
504 Oak Grove Drive

504 Oak Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

504 Oak Grove Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY AND BEAUTIFUL HOUSE with the desirable Coppell ISD schools located in a culdesac. 3 BED Kitchen open to the dinning and living area. Wood floors through all the house. Beautiful Sunroom with the view of amazing trees. big backyard. 2 car garage. AC unit in excellent conditions. Elementary school is in a walking distance. Culdesac with houses on the $900 thousand price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Oak Grove Drive have any available units?
504 Oak Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 504 Oak Grove Drive have?
Some of 504 Oak Grove Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Oak Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Oak Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Oak Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Oak Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 504 Oak Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Oak Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Oak Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Oak Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Oak Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Oak Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Oak Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Oak Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Oak Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Oak Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Oak Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Oak Grove Drive has units with air conditioning.

