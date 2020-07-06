All apartments in Coppell
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM

462 Sandy Knoll Drive

462 Sandy Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

462 Sandy Knoll Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL home with access to exemplary Coppell School +ONE story home featuring 3 BR and 2 BA with formal living and dining areas with HW floors +Gourment kitchen with SS appliances with granite c-top, backsplash with plenty of cabinet space +Relax in the spacious master suite which boast tray ceiling, due vanities, frameless shower cubicle, tube with a hug WIC+Spend time in the nicely decked and landscaped backyard + Close proximity to I35E and HWY 121+Includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator + Hurry this property won’t last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive have any available units?
462 Sandy Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive have?
Some of 462 Sandy Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Sandy Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
462 Sandy Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Sandy Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 462 Sandy Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 462 Sandy Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 Sandy Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 462 Sandy Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 462 Sandy Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 Sandy Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Sandy Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Sandy Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

