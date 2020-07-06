462 Sandy Knoll Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL home with access to exemplary Coppell School +ONE story home featuring 3 BR and 2 BA with formal living and dining areas with HW floors +Gourment kitchen with SS appliances with granite c-top, backsplash with plenty of cabinet space +Relax in the spacious master suite which boast tray ceiling, due vanities, frameless shower cubicle, tube with a hug WIC+Spend time in the nicely decked and landscaped backyard + Close proximity to I35E and HWY 121+Includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator + Hurry this property won’t last